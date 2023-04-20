Denise Richards is back on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ three years after messy exit

Denise “Bravo, Bravo, f— Bravo” Richards is back.

Nearly three years after splitting from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the actor and real housewife is returning for the 13th season of the franchise in a “guest capacity,” per Variety.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards told Variety in Cannes while promoting her new drama series, “Paper Empire,” at Canneseries. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

“This all just happened recently, on the spur of the moment,” Richards said.

Apparently, the actor even surprised the Bravo production team by arriving at real housewife Garcelle Beauvais’ screening of “Black Girl Missing” at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

“I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend. I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

According to Richards, the next day she was invited to “some events” and said that being back in the mix had been “actually fun.”

Although the extent of her role in the upcoming season is unknown, she did confirm she wouldn’t be appearing in the promo shots clutching a massive diamond, like the cast of the housewives are known to do for their signature promo shot.

The “Wild Things” actor also commented on her time on the show, which came to an abrupt and dramatic end after Richards’ infamous feuds with Lisa Rinna, who has since left “Beverly Hills,” and Brandi Glanville, who claimed she and Richards had an extramarital affair, escalated into a dumpster fire that was too hot to handle.

“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic, and they played so dirty,” Richards said. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.

“But I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down,” Richards continued. “You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right.”

According to Richards, her return to the 13th season of the franchise won’t be nearly as messy as her “Beverly Hills” past.

“I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” Richards said. “I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think, you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began shooting the 13th season in January. It will premiere later this year.