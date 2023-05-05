Jennifer Lopez counters Gwyneth Paltrow’s pillow talk about Ben Affleck with praise

Jennifer Lopez gushed about husband Ben Affleck and his parenting skills on “The View.”

It’s a been a big week for Ben Affleck praise.

Earlier this week the Oscar winner’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow said he was “technically excellent” in the bedroom. Now, wifey Jennifer Lopez is boasting about his parenting skills.

“He’s an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes,” Lopez said on “The View” on Thursday. “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen.”

While promoting her Netflix film, “The Mother,” Lopez gushed about Affleck, who even “teaches me about how to interact with the kids.”

The couple, who secretly wed in Las Vegas in July 2022, are parenting a blended family consisting of five children from their previous marriages. Lopez has twins Max and Emme Muñiz (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony). Affleck shares Violet, Samuel Garner and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez told “The View” hosts that her husband is “just so in tune.”

“He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, like, he’s learned in so many things,” the “Mother” star continued. “You can just tell when he’s had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”

In March, the “Air” star told the Hollywood Reporter that he considers his children when picking his projects.

“I don’t want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids,” he said. “It just doesn’t work. These years are too important. If I miss them, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.”

He also told THR that fatherhood “is in and of itself a total full-time job.”

Lopez’s compliments came a day after Paltrow recalled her brief relationships with her “Shakespeare in Love” co-star and Brad Pitt for Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday.

Paltrow, who recently won her Utah ski-crash trial, dated Affleck from 1994 to 1997. For the podcast, she played a game of “Brad or Ben?” where she compared her A-list exes’ personalities, fashion senses, kissing techniques and sexual abilities.

When asked about who’s better in bed, Paltrow replied: “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time. Ben was like technically excellent.”

Lopez’s chat with “The View” didn’t get into that territory, but her chemistry with her former beau-turned-husband is no secret. On Instagram, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has shared videos and pictures of them kissing and cuddling on yachts. Let’s not forget their steamy scenes in Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” music video.

Their romance has been in the works for decades, but being parents together is an entirely new chapter.

“He is present and that’s all you can ask for, is a present, loving dad who cares and who shows up every single day,” Lopez added. “And that’s who he is.”