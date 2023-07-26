Bella Hadid celebrates nearly 10 months of sobriety during her dry July

Model Bella Hadid is taking time to commemorate her biggest achievement of 2023: almost 10 months of sobriety.

Hadid celebrated the milestone in a recent Instagram post while also taking time to encourage others in their sobriety journeys.

“I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July. With ... lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!” Hadid wrote. “I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!”

Hadid previously marked being five months sober in a March Instagram post, writing, “5mo 🚫 🍸🍾🍷 .”

Advertisement

In 2022, Hadid spoke about her sobriety journey with InStyle.

“I have done my fair share of drinking,” she shared. “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

Hadid noted that while she enjoyed drinking, alcohol heightened her anxieties to a point that raised concerns for the supermodel.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Hadid said. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Advertisement

Never one to shy away from talking about her personal struggles, Hadid has been candid about how being on social media has affected her mental health.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone,” Hadid wrote on Instagram in 2021.

“Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear ... it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”