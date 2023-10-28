Photos | Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet for world premiere of ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The AFI Fest brought in some heavy hitters Friday night.
Entertainment moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey hit the red carpet for the premiere of Perry’s new documentary; “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.”
The documentary made its premiere at the festival and was selected as the Centerpiece Screening for this year’s event, which was held at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.
