Photos | Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet for world premiere of ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’

The AFI Fest brought in some heavy hitters Friday night.

Entertainment moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey hit the red carpet for the premiere of Perry’s new documentary; “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.”

The documentary made its premiere at the festival and was selected as the Centerpiece Screening for this year’s event, which was held at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” as part of AFI Fest, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, does a last check before walking the red carpet at the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Gelila Bekele, co-director of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and David Oyelowo, from left, on the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” a documentary about Perry, as part of AFI Fest, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Armani Ortiz, co-director, greets Jasmine K. White, left, and Asante White on the red carpet premiere of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)