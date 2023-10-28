Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Photos | Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet for world premiere of ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’

Entertainment moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, on the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre
Entertainment moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, on the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” a documentary about Perry, as part of AFI Fest, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Share

The AFI Fest brought in some heavy hitters Friday night.

Entertainment moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey hit the red carpet for the premiere of Perry’s new documentary; “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.”

The documentary made its premiere at the festival and was selected as the Centerpiece Screening for this year’s event, which was held at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey on the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” as part of AFI Fest, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, does a last check before walking the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Tina Lawson, a.k.a. Tina Knowles, does a last check before walking the red carpet at the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Gelila Bekele, co-director of, "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Gelila Bekele, co-director of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Four people on the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and David Oyelowo, from left, on the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” a documentary about Perry, as part of AFI Fest, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Armani Ortiz, co-director, greets Jasmine K. White, left and Asante White on the red carpet.
Armani Ortiz, co-director, greets Jasmine K. White, left, and Asante White on the red carpet premiere of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry walked the red carpet for the premiere screening of "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story."
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry walked the red carpet for the premiere screening of “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Entertainment & Arts
Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement