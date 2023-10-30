Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, ‘Billy Madison’ and ‘Wedding Planner’ actor, is battling ovarian cancer

Pete Sampras said Sunday that his wife, actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December.

Sampras disclosed his wife’s health status via an X post from the Assn. of Tennis Professionals.

“This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family,” the statement read. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Sampras added, “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

The pair have been married since September 2000 and have two sons: Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18. Sampras and Wilson-Sampras both stepped away from the limelight after starting a family, with the tennis pro officially retiring from the game in 2003 and the actor taking on fewer roles after Christian Sampras’ birth in 2002.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion ended his note by writing, “I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”

Wilson-Sampras is best known for her roles in the 1995 Adam Sandler comedy “Billy Madison” and the 2001 Jennifer Lopez rom-com “The Wedding Planner.” She also had notable parts in “Last Action Hero,” acting alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, “1995’s “Mortal Kombat” and the 1997 teen-horror classic “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

The 50-year-old actor got her start in television with roles in the NBC soap opera “Santa Barbara” and a recurring part on “Saved By the Bell” — both in 1992. Before breaking into Hollywood, Wilson-Sampras was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990.

Sampras is often considered the greatest U.S. men’s tennis player of all time, with one of the most accurate and powerful serves. He spent six consecutive years as the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world in the 1990s. With 14 Grand Slam titles, Sampras holds the record for having won the most of such titles of any U.S. men’s player — nabbing four more than the late Bill Tilden, who holds second place.