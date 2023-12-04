‘Humbled’: ‘Supernatural’ star Mark Sheppard reveals he had six massive heart attacks

‘Supernatural’ star Mark Sheppard reveals he suffered six massive heart attacks over the weekend, and was brought back after dying four times.

“Supernatural” star Mark Sheppard may be a superhuman.

The actor revealed on Sunday that he suffered six massive heart attacks over the weekend, and he lived to tell the tale. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed via Instagram and wrote in the caption that he had a full blockage in his left anterior descending (LAD) artery — the largest artery in the heart.

“You’re not going to believe this!” the actor wrote. “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.”

According to Healthline, a widowmaker heart attack is caused by a 100% blockage of the LAD. It’s also referred to as a chronic total obstruction. The LAD artery delivers fresh blood to the heart, ensuring it gets the oxygen needed to pump properly. If the LAD is blocked, the heart can stop suddenly, hence the moniker “widowmaker.”

The widowmaker isn’t always fatal, but a blockage in the LAD can cause the heart to stop beating, and to vibrate frantically in what’s called fibrillation. Prompt use of a defibrillator can save someone suffering from a widowmaker. “Sopranos” actor James Gandolfini died suddenly at 51 due to this type of heart attack.

“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this,” Sheppard continued in his Instagram post. “My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily”

Sheppard’s former “Supernatural” castmate Misha Collins wrote in the replies, “Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Kim Rhodes, who also starred in the CW fantasy thriller series, wrote, “Mark. Just…. Mark. For you, I would have gone full Orpheus because no. You may NOT, sir. Thank you for staying. 💖”