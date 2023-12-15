Cher disses Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn’t join now for ‘a million dollars’

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cher slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for excluding her over the years.

Cher isn’t saving up all her tears for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During an appearance Friday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she shocked audience members — and Clarkson — with news of her latest exclusion from the Rock Hall.

With her recent hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” Cher became one of only two artists to have No. 1 hits seven decades in a row. She shares the record with the Rolling Stones, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989 — and whom Clarkson was quick to point out are a band.

“Doesn’t count,” she quipped.

“Took four of them to be one of me,” Cher said to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from Clarkson.

But even if the Rock Hall offered her $1 million, the music legend said she wouldn’t accept their invitation now.

“If you ever change your mind,” Clarkson began, before Cher interrupted: “I’m never gonna change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

The Rock Hall had no comment.

Music Cher: A life in pictures From singing and dancing to acting and directing, we take a look at some of the career highlights in Cher’s life.

Cher went on to say that she “changed music forever” with her 1998 hit “Believe,” which is credited with popularizing the use of auto-tune in pop music. In addition to “Believe,” Cher had two other No. 1 songs in the ‘90s: “Strong Enough” and “All or Nothing.” She first topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965 with “I Got You Babe” — her hit with partner Sonny Bono.

Advertisement

Her latest single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” kicks off her album “Christmas,” which was released Oct. 20 and features guest appearances from Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé and others. Tracks range from original songs to renditions of holiday classics like “Santa Baby” and “Run Rudolph Run.”

Clarkson told Cher she’s already sent friends, including fellow “Voice” judges Blake Shelton and Niall Horan, videos of her belting “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” which she considers among the best modern Christmas songs.

“‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ — I’m going to say it, fight me on it — is the greatest Christmas song to come out since ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” Clarkson said, referencing Mariah Carey’s beloved holiday anthem.

“I never wanted to do a Christmas album, as you can tell, since I’m this age and I never made one,” Cher told The Times in October. “But I guess this was just the time.”