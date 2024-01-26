Alyssa Milano solicits donations to son’s baseball team fundraiser. Fans are not charmed

Alyssa Milano is accused of being “out-of-touch” after sharing a GoFundMe to support her son’s travel baseball team.

Netizens are calling actor-activist Alyssa Milano “tone-deaf” after she posted a fundraiser for her 12-year-old son’s baseball team.

The “Charmed” alum solicited donations in a Thursday X post , saying the team was raising money for an upcoming trip to Cooperstown, N.Y.

“Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” Milano wrote, linking a GoFundMe page that she and her husband, David Bugliari, created.

“Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds,” the fundraiser’s description reads, adding that donations will go toward “travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families,” and possibly “pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Many responses to the plea pointed out that the prominent actor and her husband, a top L.A. talent agent, could easily cover the costs on their own.

“Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires,” one X user wrote . “They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!”

“Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be?” another said .

Many also pointed out that Milano’s name did not appear in the list of visible donors to the fundraiser, which by Friday morning had raised more than $7,800 of its $10,000 goal.

Milano addressed the backlash Friday morning on X , sharing that she’s been receiving media inquiries about whether she has financially contributed to the team.

“I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor[ed] any kid who can’t afford monthly dues,” she said. “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!”

She also extended gratitude to those who donated: “You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Some eager donors voiced their support on social media.

“This is awesome. You’ve done so much for many,” one X user wrote , likely referencing Milano’s longtime political activism — particularly involving abortion rights.

Milano was among the most vocal critics of the 2019 Georgia fetal heartbeat law, which proposed to ban abortion after as early as six weeks of pregnancy and was ultimately struck down as unconstitutional.

In a 2021 interview with The Times , she reflected on the outcome of the Hollywood campaign opposing the bill.

“Those of us in the entertainment business are often afforded a large platform. The work we did in Georgia showed the effectiveness of that platform — and we saw that translate in the 2020 elections,” Milano said.

“Now, to be clear, I’m not at all taking credit for the wins there — that credit belongs to Georgians,” she added. “But I think we did help bring money and attention and energy from outside the state and maybe moved the needle a bit.”