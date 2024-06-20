Activists targeting Taylor Swift’s jet vandalize planes with paint. Hers wasn’t there

Taylor Swift was name-checked by two climate activists who targeted an airport believing the pop star’s jet was there. It was not.

Two climate activists in the United Kingdom threw orange paint at private jets at an airport Thursday — an action specifically targeting Taylor Swift.

Alas, her jet wasn’t there.

The activists are part of Just Stop Oil, a coalition of organizations demanding that the British government create a treaty that would “end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

Cole Macdonald and Jennifer Kowalski were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, police told BBC News. Stanstead Airport confirmed to the outlet that Swift’s jet wasn’t present.

The two individuals chose that airport, in Essex, because they believed Swift’s plane was stationed there, the group said in a release. The singer has been criticized for the carbon dioxide emissions from her globe-trotting affairs.

In a statement released through the group, Macdonald condemned billionaires for living in luxury while others reside in “unlivable conditions.”

Swift’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the airport told BBC News that the demonstration briefly suspended runway operations, but that no flights were disrupted. The airport has since continued operating as normal.

In December, Swift served a cease-and-desist letter to a Florida college student who runs a social media account publishing information about the whereabouts of the pop star’s jet.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death-matter for our Client,” said the letter, reviewed by The Times. “Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager.”

Jack Sweeney, who runs the account, told the Washington Post that he obtains the information from public records and that he would not be intimidated from sharing the data.

“This information is already out there,” Sweeney said. . “Her team thinks they can control the world.”

Swift is in London for her Eras Tour concert, which has international dates throughout the year.