Chrissy Teigen’s post accidentally reveals son Miles’ Type 1 diabetes, and the love flows

Chrissy Teigen, seen before the 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony, with John Legend and children Miles and Luna, promises to become an advocate for people with Type 1 diabetes.

The Twitter troll version of Chrissy Tiegen never would have expected this from social media: abundant support and good wishes from other parents whose kids have Type 1 diabetes, the condition accidentally revealed in a photo of the host and her children.

Teigen and children Luna and Miles were seen Monday in a photo while supporting Simone Biles and Team USA during the women’s gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As they held up homemade signs, followers on Instagram could see the continuous glucose monitor tucked underneath 6-year-old Miles’ right arm.

Immediately, comments from parents — and also from grownups who have the condition — began to stream in.

“My little 5 year old daughter got diagnosed with Type1 last August and she gets so excited when she see others that have it too!” mom Ashley Richards wrote. “Our little Type1 warriors are the best!!”

Miles Legend with his family in Paris on July 26, 2024. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

“Rock that sensor, Miles ... and enjoy all the French pastries, you only live once! (Love, T1D of 24 years),” user Rebecca Bogen Smith wrote in the comments.

“My 10 year old was diagnosed at 8. We are almost 2 years in and what a journey. T1 kids/warriors are amongst the strongest, most resilient kids there are. The parents are pretty tough too. Sending so much love and support,” user Whitney Crosby wrote.

“Hey Miles! I have T1D too. And guess what??? I just turned 61! Never let anyone tell you that you are different or can’t do something because you have T1D. You can do or be anything you want!!,” user Laurie Schwartz wrote.

Even Olympics gold medalist Biles weighed in, writing, “stop I love y’all!!!”

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old mother of four acknowledged the wave of kindness. Teigen explained that doctors noticed that Miles’ blood work was off after he was hospitalized for an unrelated infection a couple of weeks ago. The family got the news of the diagnosis soon after.

“I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different,” Teigen wrote Wednesday.

“After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly.”

She ended by saying, “This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone.”

The pancreas makes too little insulin or none at all in type 1 diabetes, preventing the body from regulating the level of sugar in the blood. Though there’s currently no cure, the Mayo Clinic says the disease can be controlled with diet, exercise and, if needed, insulin injections. The round, flat monitoring devices that patients wear have dramatically reduced regular finger-prick tests and can alert people — or parents — via their phones when the blood sugar level is off.

“You’ve got this, Miles!,” astronaut Kellie Gerardi wrote in the comments on the follow-up post, where Miles’ dad, John Legend, weighed in with five red heart emojis. “I wore a CGM in space last year to study insulin resistance to make sure little kids like Miles know not even the sky is a limit on their dreams!”

“Awww he’s truly so brave and strong! You guys too!! You guys are such incredible parents,” fashion designer and blogger Aimee Song wrote.

Other parents of children with juvenile diabetes weighed in with podcast and supply-company recommendations, practical tips, testimonials and more.

One of the most inspiring comments came from Katie Vachon of Atlanta, a young mom who has T1D.

“I’ve had type 1 for 18 years and I can promise you it gets easier every single year. The learning curve is steep and the beginning can be so hard, but this community is unbeatable. He’s going to grow up to be so kind and compassionate towards others and will also become a master of advocating for himself and the people he loves!” Vachon wrote.

“And, just in case any rude people try to tell him that diabetes will limit what he can eat or do, I can promise you that none of that is true. You can do anything you set your mind to as a diabetic — you really can!”