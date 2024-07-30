Advertisement
2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles leads dominant U.S. to gold in Olympic gymnastics team competition

Simone Biles, of the U.S., performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team finals
Simone Biles, of the U.S., performs on the balance beam during the Olympic gymnastics team finals Tuesday in Paris.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
PARIS — 

Simone Biles nailed a floor routine to close out a dominant performance by the United States women’s gymnastics team, igniting celebration as the team won gold during the Paris Olympics Tuesday.

Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey rebounded from finishing second in Tokyo amid mental health challenges for Biles, leading from wire to wire en route to clinching the team gold medal at Bracy Arena.

The U.S. finished with a score of 171.296, almost six points ahead of Italy in second place. Brazil took the bronze medal.

2024 Paris Olympics
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

