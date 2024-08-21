Russell Simmons defends Taraji P. Henson’s Bali visit, lists contributions to Black groups

Embattled hip-hop exec Russell Simmons has gone on the defensive after actor Taraji P. Henson was criticized earlier this month for visiting him at his Bali resort.

Russell Simmons has gone on the defensive after critics called out actor Taraji P. Henson for spending time with the embattled hip-hop impresario and entrepreneur at his Bali resort.

Simmons, 66, told them to “knock it off” in the wake of backlash that was sparked when Simmons posted a photo of himself with “The Color Purple” star in Indonesia. Many voiced their grievances with Henson for hobnobbing with someone who has been accused of sexual assault.

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder has been hit with allegations of sexual misconduct, rape and defamation for years and is the defendant in sexual assault and defamation lawsuits filed in February. But he sidestepped those details in his video response posted Tuesday on Instagram Live and called out Black people who “demonize” him but support former President Trump. He also enumerated his contributions to the Black community and rejected the idea that he is “hiding” to evade legal consequences.

Advertisement

“Black people, did you forget that I got 10,000 Black men out of jail? And that I changed the factory farming industry forever? And that I registered more of you to vote than probably anybody you know?,” he said.

Simmons said he has worked for Black Lives Matter and “every movement that helped our people,” including organizations that helped women and LGBTQ+ people.

“To let them demonize me in such a way that my friends cannot visit me without you attacking them — but yet you stand next to Donald Trump? Knock it off,” he said. “I’ll be in New York next week, this idea that I’m hiding is stupid. I call the paparazzi on myself every time I’m there. I have an office on Wilshire Boulevard. I’m there all the time. I work out of New York sometimes, but I live here. I live here to heal people.”

Advertisement

Simmons spends much of his free time in Bali, where he founded the Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort. Henson visited the property last summer and again earlier this month, when Simmons posted about it and thanked her for her patronage. (R&B star Usher also spent time at Gdas during his honeymoon in March and faced similar outrage.)

“People when u have friends like this, you are truly blessed!!!!,” the former music exec wrote on Aug. 12, sharing a snapshot from Henson’s stay. “Everyone comes to Gdas for healing, some people exude healing energy You @tarajiphenson are one of those You make everyone happy just with your presence love you baby girl.. Glad you are back home safe now ... but already you are missed ... until we meet again darling only love ... ps you mean so much to so many people keep inspiring us all !!!”

While some of Simmons’ followers praised their photo, others launched personal attacks on him and Henson.

Advertisement

“Ain’t he on the run from US charges,” one user commented, to which another replied: “he’s not running from anything, he built a resort in Bali.”

“let’s not forget why he outta the country and has no plans on coming back,” another wrote. “Taraji lost me when she was on the staged fake ssa [sic] phone call with the CURRENT VP talking about being in these streets”

Hollywood Inc. Russell Simmons sued for defamation by former Def Jam executive who accused him of sexual assault In the second lawsuit to be filed against music mogul Russell Simmons in a week, a former Def Jam executive is suing for defamation, claiming that Simmons sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and has made disparaging remarks about her publicly, including calling her a “liar.”

Simmons moved to Bali in 2018 on the heels of multiple rape, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations. He has denied the allegations and insists that his move doesn’t mean he’s avoiding legal action, Complex reported.

Simmons was again accused of sexual assault in a February lawsuit when a former Def Jam music video producer accused him of raping her in his Manhattan apartment during the 1990s. That same month in Bali, Simmons was served papers in a defamation lawsuit filed by writer, producer and activist Drew Dixon.

“People saying that I somehow can’t come home when I’m there all the time wears on you,” Simmons told AllHipHop in May. “It wears on me after a while to keep hearing the same narrative, which is false. I’m always in L.A., I’m always in New York and Miami. And I’ve never had any reason to feel unsafe in America.”

But Simmons’ response to the Henson backlash Tuesday didn’t sit well with many.

“Russel STFU please,” replied X user @nwonewssparrow, who posted an old image of Simmons posing with Trump.

Advertisement

“Aww, so Hollywood and his Democrat friends have turned on Russell Simmons — and instead of calling them out, he blames the Black community… Hold up,” X user @HarrietEve9 tweeted.

“It makes you look more guilty,” read a gif that another user posted.

Representatives for Henson and Simmons did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.