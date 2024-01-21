Sue Bird on how the WNBA is growing and becoming better than ever | 2024 Sundance Film Festival
Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird is joined at the L.A. Times Studios at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire with the filmmakers of her documentary, ‘In The Clutch’ to discuss the film and the bright future of the WNBA.
