Full Q+A: THE OUTRUN at L.A. Times Talks at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire
Saoirse Ronan, Nora Fingscheidt and Amy Liptrot discuss their film, ‘The Outrun,’ at L.A. Times Talks @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.
Joshua Rothkopf is film editor of the Los Angeles Times. He most recently served as senior movies editor at Entertainment Weekly. Before then, Rothkopf spent 16 years at Time Out New York, where he was film editor and senior film critic. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Sight and Sound, Empire, Rolling Stone and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.