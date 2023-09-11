Advertisement
VIDEO | 06:12
In Studo - ‘Sorry/Not Sorry’ at TIFF 2023
Entertainment & Arts

In Studo - ‘Sorry/Not Sorry’ at TIFF 2023

By Jen Yamato
Mark E. PottsYadira FloresCody Long
Filmmakers Cara Mones and Caroline Suh came by the Los Angeles Times Studio @ RBC House to talk about their documentary, ‘Sorry/Not Sorry,’ the sorry about Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct scandal.
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: LatestToronto Film Festival
Jen Yamato

Jen Yamato is a film reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

