Follow ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ‘surreal,’ ‘epic’ final visit to San Diego Comic-Con
Before the series concludes its run later this year with its sixth and final season, the team behind the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” — executive producer and director Kyle Newacheck and cast members Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Matt Berry — toured the FX Lawn activation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Senior producer Mark Potts followed along as they visited the “Shadows” activation and interacted with fans — all with a view of a giant “Shadows” advertisement covering the front of the Hilton Bayfront.