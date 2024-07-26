Follow ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ‘surreal,’ ‘epic’ final visit to San Diego Comic-Con

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Before the series concludes its run later this year with its sixth and final season, the team behind the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” — executive producer and director Kyle Newacheck and cast members Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Matt Berry — toured the FX Lawn activation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Senior producer Mark Potts followed along as they visited the “Shadows” activation and interacted with fans — all with a view of a giant “Shadows” advertisement covering the front of the Hilton Bayfront.