Sex scenes can be awkward. Here’s how the stars of ‘Bridgerton’ kept things ‘cool’

Filming is well underway on the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s steamy period drama “Bridgerton.” And viewers already know the sophomore outing will be sans heartthrob Regé-Jean Page and will shift the focus of its romance lens toward the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). But Season 1 star Phoebe Dynevor, who played socialite Daphne Bridgerton, offered one obscure clue about the new episodes that will hold more meaning upon viewing.

“Wickets,” the actress said in the latest episode of the L.A. Times podcast “The Envelope.” “That’s all I can say.” A cursory internet search to figure out what a wicket is reveals there’s either an intense game of cricket on the horizon or a heart-thumping one.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels, “Bridgerton” is set in London’s high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s. The series was a breakout hit that’s already been renewed through Season 4, with each season inspired by a different book in the series and focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling.

Dynevor said being back on set has been enjoyable yet “different, but in the best way.” And, like the rest of us, she was shocked by Page’s departure. “Now we get to pass the baton on to Johnny and see his journey unfold. And Daphne gets to be part of the family dynamic and you get to see her as a mother. ... And it means we get to explore more characters and and see different forms of love, which I think is really important.”

Dynevor and Page’s romantic successors have some big, passionate moments to live up to. But as much as the lusty scenes inspired memes and GIFs — and, perhaps, some reactivation of dating apps — they were often the most difficult elements to execute. The project found Dynevor working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in her career: “It was a new experience for me to be able to say, ‘Actually, I’m not comfortable with that, and let’s do this.’”

In Dynevor’s case, comfort was particularly important: The first scene of the series she shot involves Page’s Simon Bassett pleasuring Daphne in a study.

“Because we had been rehearsing for six weeks prior, we already knew the blocking for every intimate scene that we were going to do,” she said. “We’d already practiced everything, so it wasn’t that weird thing of walking up on set and being like, ‘Right, he’s going to do this to you. You’re going to love it. It’s going to be great. Action!’ ... One of the things that we had to do, which I don’t think I’ve ever said before, is after every scene me and Regé have to high five. It was funny. It was like, ‘Well done, we’re both making something, it’s not real, we’re both good. Everything’s cool, nice one, we did it.’”

