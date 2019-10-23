Sign up for our weekly Indie Focus newsletter

Newsletter Only good movies Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

Because life is short, time is tight and people have more options than ever on what to watch and how to watch it, I hope you think of this as your field guide. Or as I have long secretly held the motto/worldview/motivating principle of Indie Focus to be: Only Good Movies.

This weekly newsletter will spotlight my work as well as that of my intrepid colleagues on the movie team here at the Los Angeles Times as a starting point for what’s going on in the wild world of cinema.

This will also serve as headquarters for the Indie Focus Screening Series, a year-round program that I curate and host. At least once a month, we bring you a movie before it opens along with a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers. The events are free to Los Angeles Times subscribers.

The term “Indie” in this context is intended as a catch-all, an umbrella that can cover anything from one-time screenings to wide-release movies. Is it worthy enough to me to be worthy to all of you?

Nonstop movies. Movies nonstop.



Your host

I’m Mark Olsen and I write about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times. Nothing gets me quite as excited as being knocked out by a movie for the first time and in turn passing that enthusiasm on to readers and audiences. In short, I am a nerd turned pro.

