Television

Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant admits to delivering fentanyl

Antonella Barba
Antonella Barba in Los Angeles in 2015.
(Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Lenovo)
By Associated Press
July 31, 2019
1:52 PM
NORFOLK, Va. — 

A New Jersey woman who once appeared on reality television shows “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Virginia and could face 10 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 32-year-old Antonella Barba pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute a synthetic opioid. She will be sentenced in November.

Court documents state that a man named Justin Michael Isaac was traveling to Virginia for a delivery in 2018, but he was recorded on the phone saying he was sending someone else.

Police staked out a Norfolk stash house and arrested Barba with nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl. She told police she’d arrived that day from Los Angeles.

Isaac faces trial in August on similar charges.

Barba appeared on “American Idol” in 2007.

Television
Associated Press
