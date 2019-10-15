Jennifer Aniston finally joins Instagram — and briefly breaks it

This news has likely made Jennifer Aniston fans’ day, their week, their month and even their year: Jen’s on Instagram.

Gone are the days of Aniston’s friends, her costars and her “Friends” costars posting selfies or old set photos and being unable to tag her on the platform.

On Tuesday morning, the actress joined the social media site with a grand entrance: She posted a selfie with the rest of the “Friends” cast. The caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! HI INSTAGRAM.”

Her entrance was so grand, in fact, that she crashed the app. Fans who rushed to follow her were met by the “follow” button changing briefly to “following” and then switching back.

Advertisement

Despite that glitch, and with her account only a few hours old, Aniston already had a million and a half followers (and probably more by now).

Celebrity pals who have welcomed her include ex-husband Justin Theroux, fellow “Friend” Courteney Cox, “The Morning Show” costar Reese Witherspoon, bestie Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Pharrell and Jenna Dewan, to name but a few.

The only “Friend” who has yet to join Instagram? Matthew Perry.