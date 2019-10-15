Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

Jennifer Aniston finally joins Instagram — and briefly breaks it

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is finally on social media.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision)
By Jessica MartinezDigital Editor 
Oct. 15, 2019
12:13 PM
Share

This news has likely made Jennifer Aniston fans’ day, their week, their month and even their year: Jen’s on Instagram.

Gone are the days of Aniston’s friends, her costars and her “Friends” costars posting selfies or old set photos and being unable to tag her on the platform.

On Tuesday morning, the actress joined the social media site with a grand entrance: She posted a selfie with the rest of the “Friends” cast. The caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too! HI INSTAGRAM.”

Her entrance was so grand, in fact, that she crashed the app. Fans who rushed to follow her were met by the “follow” button changing briefly to “following” and then switching back.

Despite that glitch, and with her account only a few hours old, Aniston already had a million and a half followers (and probably more by now).

Celebrity pals who have welcomed her include ex-husband Justin Theroux, fellow “Friend” Courteney Cox, “The Morning Show” costar Reese Witherspoon, bestie Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Pharrell and Jenna Dewan, to name but a few.

The only “Friend” who has yet to join Instagram? Matthew Perry.

Television
Jessica Martinez
Jessica Martinez is a digital editor for the Los Angeles Times. She earned her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University. She also received her associate’s degree from El Camino College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and magazine.
