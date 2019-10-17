Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer

Megyn Kelly has a few questions and a few suggestions. And they’re directed at her former employer, NBC News.

The former Fox News host returned Wednesday to her star-making network for her first interview since she and the peacock network parted ways in January.

Kelly operated at full blast on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” saying she wanted to know “what they knew and when they knew it” about Lauer and the women of NBC News.

“Here’s what they’re saying: no settlements of any kind. That’s a legal sleight of hand,” said the news anchor, who previously worked as an attorney. “You can get paid out as a sexual harassment victim in something other than a settlement. You can get what’s called ‘enhanced severance.’ That’s the situation where the receptionist is suddenly getting a seven-figure goodbye. ‘She was like an amazing typist!’”

Kelly offered a course of action for the beleaguered news department.

“They need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says it has nothing to hide — great! Let’s not hide anything,” she said, urging NBC News to release all the details on anything that looked like a settlement.

About NBC News President Noah Oppenheim’s journalistic trustworthiness and job security, Kelly declined to comment. She parried with another query.

“The question is open as to whether they put dollars ahead of decency,” she said. “About whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company. There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work.”

As comfortable as Kelly seemed on Carlson’s show, Fox has said her visit was just that: a visit.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” the representative said in a statement Monday. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”