Television

‘Bachelorette’ contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies at 29 after suspected overdose

Tyler Gwozdz of “The Bachelorette”
“Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz died Wednesday after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose.
(Ed Herrera / ABC)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
3:03 PM
“Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz — known to fans as “Tyler G” — died Wednesday, nine days after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose. He was 29.

Police and paramedics in Boca Raton, Fla., had rushed to a residence the morning of Jan. 13 in response to a call about a possible overdose, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

During the five-minute call, the woman who dialed 911 wound up breaking into the bathroom where Gwozdz had locked himself, the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday. She found him lying there unconscious and told the dispatcher that she suspected a drug overdose.

Gwozdz was taken to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, according to TMZ, but the website said that as of Tuesday the hospital did not have him listed in their system as a patient.

During Hannah Brown’s time as “The Bachelorette,” Gwozdz got a rose after going on the first one-on-one date of the show’s 15th season, in an episode that aired last May. A week later, during the third episode, Brown announced to the group that Gwozdz “had to leave.” She gave no details beyond saying that it was a shame and that she had enjoyed her time with him.

Gwozdz’s death was confirmed through the online database of the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D'Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
