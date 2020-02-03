Hollywood played the Super Bowl game with a host of movie and TV trailers. See them here

The 2020 Super Bowl is officially over, but there’s still plenty of entertainment to look forward to in the coming weeks — and Sunday’s many commercial breaks wouldn’t let viewers forget it.

Amid the onslaught of $5.6-million ads, a host of movie and TV teaser trailers snuck their way into yesterday’s broadcast, including teasers for high-profile projects such as “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow” and “Mulan,” as well as the new Marvel offshoots coming to Disney+.

Check out the big-game previews rounded up below for an idea of what’s coming to big and small screens later this year.

‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Emily Blunt and company provided some quiet — if not much peace — on Super Bowl Sunday with a peek at John Krasinski’s highly anticipated thriller, “A Quiet Place: Part II,” in theaters March 20.

‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour assembled Avengers-style once again in this fresh glimpse at Marvel’s buzzy “Black Widow” standalone, arriving May 1.

Disney+

Marvel’s forthcoming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision” and “Loki” TV spin-offs all got the spotlight in this dynamic Disney+ montage.

‘Fast & Furious 9'

As usual, it was all about family — and extravagant cars and gadgets and visual effects — in the teaser for the next “Fast & Furious” installment, due May 22.

‘Flipped’

Quibi, set to enter the streaming wars in April, aired a couple of spots during the game, including this one for a comedy about a couple (Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson) that stumbles across a cash fortune while renovating a home.

‘The Fugitive’

The second of Quibi’s Super Bowl teasers took a more serious turn, featuring Kiefer Sutherland as a law-enforcement agent and Boyd Holbrook as his target suspect in the cat-and-mouse suspense drama “The Fugitive.”

‘Hunters’

Fresh off his “Irishman” success, Al Pacino stars in a gritty new Nazi-hunting series from executive producer Jordan Peele, coming to Amazon on Feb. 21.

‘The Invisible Man’

Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a terrified woman facing a faceless and murderous villain in Universal’s spot for “The Invisible Man,” appearing in movie theaters Feb. 28.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The long-running “Despicable Me” franchise has officially entered the prequel phase, exploring how Steve Carell’s anti-villain, Gru, and his little yellow sidekicks came to be the nefarious team we know and love. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” hits theaters July 3.

‘Mulan’

Masterfully dodging arrows and wielding swords, Mulan (Liu Yifei) arrived to prove that she will “bring honor to us all” when Disney’s live-action remake hits theaters on March 27. A complete final trailer for the action epic was also released in tandem with the 30-second game spot.

‘No Time to Die’

The 25th James Bond installment, arriving April 10, managed to cram its entire star-studded cast — including Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux and, of course, Daniel Craig — into its allotted half-minute.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

With a little promotional help from some speedy sports stars, Sonic stopped by to remind viewers that he and his new CGI makeover will be zooming into theaters soon on Valentine’s Day.

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’

Everyone’s favorite sponge — the one who lives in a pineapple under the sea — went meta for his Super Bowl debut, squeezing as many plot details as possible into 30 seconds before it hits theaters on May 22.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise takes to the skies once again as Maverick in the long-awaited sequel to his classic “Top Gun,” flying into theaters on June 26.