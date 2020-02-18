Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Wendy Williams under fire for mocking death of Amie Harwick, Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
(Willy Sanjuan / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Feb. 18, 2020
11:32 AM
Oh, Wendy Williams, you should have taken the holiday off.

Just days after a dust-up that led to her apologizing for comments accusing gay men of taking over women’s territory, and about a month after mocking Joaquin Phoenix for his cleft lip, the talk show host found herself in hot water once again for a joke about Drew Carey’s slain ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick.

During the Monday “Hot Topics” segment on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the host attempted to bring the audience up to speed about Harwick’s death over the weekend.

Police said that Harwick, a well-known family therapist formerly engaged to “The Price Is Right” host Carey, was killed Saturday at her Hollywood Hills home by an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse of Playa del Rey, who is now in custody.

Williams, in contrast, said Harwick was killed “not by Drew.”

The audience didn’t love it.

Then, perhaps in an attempt to recover from that momentary lack of love, Williams tossed off Carey’s show’s catch phrase: “Come on down!” And she looked over and down, as if following an object as it fell to the ground.

The audience loved that even less. On social media, some people called for Williams to be fired over her repeated gaffes.

Carey, meanwhile, is said to be so distraught over Harwick’s death that “The Price Is Right” has stopped production for at least a week and maybe two. The couple broke up in 2018.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

On her talk show, Williams eventually recovered and jumped back into the story in her gossipy style, pronouncing Harwick’s last name incorrectly before switching it up to another semi-celebrity death:

“There’s this guy. Well, there was this guy,” Williams said by way of transition.

Start around 10:05 in the video below to see it all as it happened.

Television
Christie D’Zurilla
