2025 Emmy predictions: supporting actor and actress

This year’s Emmy BuzzMeter balloting is underway, and our panel of six television experts is here to help you sift through who’s in, who’s out and who’s on the bubble. Below, check out the Round 1 results in four crowded races for supporting actor and actress.

Katherine LaNasa in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page / Max)

Drama supporting actress

The supporting categories always have the most contenders, but … 23 for supporting actress in a drama? That’s how many received votes from the panel in Round 1. “Severance,” “The Last of Us” and “Andor” each land multiple mentions in the Round 1 ballot; “The White Lotus” scores four; and “The Pitt” boasts a staggering seven, including two (Katherine LaNasa and Taylor Dearden) cracking the list of likely nominees.

Glenn Whipp thought like an Emmy voter and endorsed all seven: “Nominate all the women from ‘The Pitt’? I’d be happy for one or two from television’s deepest bench to earn nods while I wait for the cast to win the ensemble honor at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.”

Matt Roush says, “When a veteran character actress makes the most of the role of a lifetime, which Katherine LaNasa does as ‘The Pitt’s’ supernaturally capable charge nurse Dana, attention must be paid.”

For LaNasa, her first Emmy nom could be particularly sweet after 35 years in the business; for 23-year-old Isabela Merced of “The Last of Us,” it could be acknowledgment that one of the best young actresses around has hit the big time. But they have to contend with Allison Janney (15 career nominations and seven wins) in one of the best-reviewed performances of her storied career, in “The Diplomat.”

Lorraine Ali lists a three-way tie for first place among Janney, “Severance’s” Patricia Arquette and Christina Ricci: “‘Yellowjackets’ ’ third season didn’t generate a ton of buzz, but former child actor [Ricci] continues to slay as the deadly nerd Misty.”

Acknowledging the dominance of some shows (such as “White Lotus”), Kristen Baldwin says, “Before they cast their ballots, voters need to check out Karen Pittman’s magnificent performance as a loving and hypervigilant mom in ‘Forever.’” Trey Mangum agrees: “After showing versatility in ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘And Just Like That...’ and more, [Pittman is] sure to go down in Black-led television history as a top-tier Black mother.”

Tracy Brown is here for the “Star Wars” prequel “Andor,” no ifs, ands or buts: “All of the women in ‘Andor’ deserve their flowers.”

1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

3. Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

4. Isabela Merced, “The Last of Us”

5. Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

6. (tie) Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

6. (tie) Karen Pittman, “Forever”

8. Dichen Lachman, “Severance”

9. Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

10. Genevieve O’Reilly, “Andor”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. (tie) Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

1. (tie) Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

1. (tie) Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

4. (tie) Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

4. (tie) Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

6. Dichen Lachman, “Severance”

7. (tie) Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

7. (tie) Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”



“‘Yellowjackets’ ’ third season didn’t generate a ton of buzz, but former child actor Christina Ricci continues to slay as the deadly nerd Misty. And if you can forgive her for killing Joel, Kaitlyn Dever is also quite strong as the grieving and vengeful Abby in ‘The Last of Us.’” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

2. Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

3. Karen Pittman, “Forever”

4. Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

5. Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

6. Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

7. Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

8. Skye P. Marshall, “Matlock”



“The women of ‘The White Lotus’ will have to fight it out for supremacy here. Before they cast their ballots, though, voters need to check out Karen Pittman’s magnificent performance as a loving and hypervigilant mom in ‘Forever,’ Mara Brock Akil’s stellar adaptation of the classic Judy Blume novel.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Genevieve O’Reilly, “Andor”

2. Isabela Merced, “The Last of Us”

3. Elizabeth Dulau, “Andor”

4. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

5. Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

6. Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

7. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

8. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”



“All of the women in ‘Andor’ deserve their flowers, but for this first round I’m going to focus on Elizabeth Dulau. She was more just an intriguing role player in Season 1, but she blew me away with the nuance demanded of her rebel spy in Season 2.”

Shadow and Act Trey Mangum 1. Karen Pittman, “Forever”

2. Dichen Lachman, “Severance”

3. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

4. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

5. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

6. Isabela Merced, “The Last of Us”

7. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

8. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”



“Premiering just in time is Netflix’s ‘Forever,’ and a great performance among its standout ensemble is Karen Pittman’s. After showing versatility the past few years in ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘And Just Like That...’ and more, she’s sure to go down in Black-led television history as a top-tier Black mother.” TV Guide Matt Roush 1. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

2. Isabela Merced, “The Last of Us”

3. Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

4. Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

5. Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

6. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

7. Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

8. Karen Pittman, “Forever”



“When a veteran character actress makes the most of the role of a lifetime, which Katherine LaNasa does as ‘The Pitt’s’ supernaturally capable charge nurse Dana, attention must be paid. Parker Posey’s blowsy Southern mama probably has the best shot from ‘The White Lotus’’ large cast of scene-stealers.” Los Angeles Times Glenn Whipp 1. Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

2. Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

3. Tracy Ifeachor, “The Pitt”

4. Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

5. Supriya Ganesh, “The Pitt”

6. Shabana Azeez, “The Pitt”

7. Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

8. Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”



“Nominate all the women from ‘The Pitt’? Honestly, I’d be happy for one or two from television’s deepest bench to earn nods while I wait for the cast to win the ensemble honor at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.”

John Turturro in “Severance.” (Apple TV+)

Drama supporting actor

“Severance” gives “The Pitt” a taste of its own medicine in the supporting actor category, landing four contenders in the Round 1 list — including the top two spots, with beloved veteran John Turturro at No. 1 despite a relatively limited role this season and eternal scene-stealer Tramell Tillman at No. 2.

“With his chilling smile, tamped fury and terrifyingly pleasant tone, Tramell Tillman hit it out of the park as ‘Severance’s’ middle manager, Mr. Milchick,” says Lorraine Ali. “His is arguably the best performance of the year.”

Glenn Whipp says Turturro earns the No. 1 honor for his fine performance but admits, “I can’t shake the image of the unsettling Irving watermelon head that the good people of Lumon carved in the character’s honor for his office funeral.”

“The Pitt” gets attention for hapless Huckleberry (Dr. Whitaker, played by Gerran Howell) and handsome, talented and troubled Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball). Trey Mangum says, “Depending on your personality, I think either Gerran Howell or Patrick Ball from ‘The Pitt’ would be a choice here.”

Among the other contenders? Kristen Baldwin says, “I didn’t love ‘Paradise,’ but voters should recognize James Marsden, who’s a one-man tragicomedy as the hard-drinking President Bradford.” Matt Roush writes, “Jason Isaacs was a revelation as the drugged-out depressive dad in ‘The White Lotus.’” And Tracy Brown praises “Andor’s” Kyle Soller: “It’s a credit to Soller’s performance that I could also have so much empathy for such an obsessive and off-putting milquetoast.”

1. John Turturro, “Severance”

2. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

3. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

4. Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

5. Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

6. (tie) Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

6. (tie) James Marsden, “Paradise”

8. Zach Cherry, “Severance”

9. (tie) Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

9. (tie) Stellan Skarsgård, “Andor”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

2. John Turturro, “Severance”

3. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

4. (tie) Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

4. (tie) Zach Cherry, “Severance”

4. (tie) Christopher Walken, “Severance”

4. (tie) Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light”

4. (tie) Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”



“With his chilling smile, tamped fury and terrifyingly pleasant tone, Tramell Tillman hit it out of the park as ‘Severance’s’ middle manager, Mr. Milchick. His is arguably the best performance of the year, even up against his co-stars John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Zach Cherry.” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. John Turturro, “Severance”

2. Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

3. Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

4. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

5. Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

6. Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

7. James Marsden, “Paradise”

8. Christopher Walken, “Severance”



“I didn’t love ‘Paradise,’ but voters should recognize James Marsden, who’s a one-man tragicomedy as the hard-drinking President Bradford.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Andor”

2. Kyle Soller, “Andor”

3. Young Mazino, “The Last of Us”

4. John Turturro, “Severance”

5. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

6. Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

7. Vincent D’Onofrio, “Daredevil: Born Again”

8. Zach Cherry, “Severance”



“Kyle Soller plays a fascinating Imperial pencil-pusher on ‘Andor’ to whom I’ve always had this visceral negative reaction. It’s a credit to Soller’s performance that I could also have so much empathy for such an obsessive and off-putting milquetoast.”

Shadow and Act Trey Mangum 1. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

2. John Turturro, “Severance”

3. James Marsden, “Paradise”

4. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

5. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

6. Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

7. Zach Cherry, “Severance”

8. Patrick Schwarzenegger, “The White Lotus”



“Trammell Tillman remains one of ‘Severance’s’ biggest gems. Milchick’s drum-major moment alone should secure him the Emmy. In all seriousness, he’s near the top along with co-star John Turturro. And depending on your personality, I think either Gerran Howell or Patrick Ball from ‘The Pitt’ would be a choice here.” TV Guide Matt Roush 1. John Turturro, “Severance”

2. Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

3. Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

4. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

5. Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

6. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

7. Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

8. Zach Cherry, “Severance”



“John Turturro broke our hearts as the exiled ‘innie’ from ‘Severance,’ and Jason Isaacs was a revelation as the drugged-out depressive dad in ‘The White Lotus.’ I’m hoping the ‘Lotus’ juggernaut leaves room for one or two of the young ‘Pitt’ actors to break through.” Los Angeles Times Glenn Whipp 1. John Turturro, “Severance”

2. Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

3. James Marsden, “Paradise”

4. Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

5. Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

6. Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

7. Zach Cherry, “Severance”

8. Christopher Walken, “Severance”



“You give it to John Turturro because he’s so damn good on ‘Severance’ and also because, try as I might, I can’t shake the image of the unsettling Irving watermelon head that the good people of Lumon carved in the character’s honor for his office funeral.”

Hannah Einbinder in “Hacks.” (Max)

Comedy supporting actress

There are legendary names in the field, including Catherine O’Hara, Linda Lavin, Patti LuPone and Meryl Streep — and they’re not close in our panel’s Round 1 ballot to the four formidable front-runners.

Trey Mangum says, “In my mind, it’s Janelle James vs. Sheryl Lee Ralph again, but Hannah Einbinder gets better and better year after year, and 2025 may be her time.”

Einbinder has been nominated for all three previous seasons of “Hacks”; acclaim for her performance has only grown. Then there’s current titleholder Liza Colón-Zayas, who top-lined perhaps the most memorable episode of “The Bear’s” third season. Glenn Whipp, agreeing with speculation that last year’s win might have been for that Season 3 entry, says, “Should she win again? I won’t argue. It’s a great episode!” “And let’s not forget that upstart Meryl Streep,” Matt Roush alerts us.

The women of “SNL” are very much on the panelists’ minds too. Ego Nwodim has been turning in solid work on “SNL” for years but has never been nominated. Meanwhile, Kristen Baldwin asks, “How is it possible that Heidi Gardner, an indispensable utility player for the past eight seasons of ‘SNL,’ has never been nominated for an Emmy?” Tracy Brown says former cast member “Sasheer Zamata’s turn as a prickly but charismatic potions witch on ‘Agatha All Along’ is criminally underrated.”

1. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

3. (tie) Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

3. (tie) Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

5. Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

6. Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

7. Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

8. Patti LuPone, “Agatha All Along”

9. (tie) Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern”

9. (tie) Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

2. (tie) Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

2. (tie) Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

2. (tie) Eva Longoria, “Only Murders in the Building”

5. (tie) Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

5. (tie) Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

5. (tie) Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

8. Linda Cardellini, “No Good Deed”



“‘Women aren’t funny.’ Remember your sexist uncle muttering those words? Or perhaps you read it yesterday from an incel on X. So quaint. So present-day pathetic. Here’s to the hilarity of ‘The Studio’s’ Kathryn Hahn and the joy of Eva Longoria playing an exaggerated version of herself in ‘Only Murders.’” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

2. Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

3. Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

5. Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

6. Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

7. Heidi Gardner, “Saturday Night Live”

8. Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”



“How is it possible that Heidi Gardner, an indispensable utility player for the past eight seasons of ‘SNL,’ has never been nominated for an Emmy? Fix this please, voters.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

2. Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

3. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Patti LuPone, “Agatha All Along”

5. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

6. Sasheer Zamata, “Agatha All Along”

7. Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

8. Ego Nwodim, “Saturday Night Live”



“Maybe I just have an affinity for Kathryn Hahn’s brand of extra, but her turn as an unhinged marketing executive on ‘The Studio’ is also very deserving of breaking into this perpetually competitive category. Also, Sasheer Zamata’s turn as a prickly but charismatic potions witch on ‘Agatha’ is criminally underrated.”

Shadow and Act Trey Mangum 1. Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

3. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

4. Patti LuPone, “Agatha All Along”

5. Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

6. Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

7. Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

8. Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”



“Let’s be real: The ‘Abbott Elementary’ ladies never left their prime contention spots! In my mind, it’s Janelle James vs. Sheryl Lee Ralph again, but Hannah Einbinder gets better and better year after year, and 2025 may be her time.” TV Guide Matt Roush 1. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

2. Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

3. Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern”

4. Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

5. Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

6. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

7. Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

8. Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”



“Could this finally be Hannah Einbinder’s year to take home the Emmy as the long-suffering comedy writer on ‘Hacks’? (‘The Bear’s’ Liza Colón-Zayas won last year, presumably for her stellar performance during the season currently in contention.) And let’s not forget that upstart Meryl Streep.” Los Angeles Times Glenn Whipp 1. Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

2. Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

3. Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

5. Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

6. Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”

7. Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern”

8. Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”



“Liza Colón-Zayas won this Emmy last year for the second season of ‘The Bear,’ probably in large part because voters had watched her Season 3 showcase episode while they were casting their ballots. Should she win again? I won’t argue. It’s a great episode!”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary.” (Gilles Mingasson / Disney)

Comedy supporting actor

Tyler James Williams is way out in front for his fourth season of “Abbott Elementary,” with reigning and two-time champ Ebon Moss-Bachrach perhaps hindered by “The Bear’s” third season having aired nearly a year ago. “Maybe it’s time Tyler James Williams wins an Emmy,” says Glenn Whipp, citing the emotional depth of his performance — and his “spot-on impression” of Quinta Brunson’s Janine — in the season finale.

Meanwhile, both multiple Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is a sudden favorite for the late-releasing “The Four Seasons” and “Saturday Night Live’s” Marcello Hernández — who plays a Domingo — are on our shortlist, as is Hernández’s co-star Bowen Yang. “It’s no fun watching Vice President JD Vance,” says Lorraine Ali, “but Bowen Yang playing Vance on ‘SNL’? Perfection.”

Stanning many in the ensemble of “Shrinking,” Kristen Baldwin singles out one: “I’d love to see Ted McGinley get recognized for his laid-back brilliance as Derek.” Matt Roush adds, “Subtlety rarely wins awards, but I’d like to see Harrison Ford’s masterful underplaying as ‘Shrinking’s’ grouchy shrink prove me wrong.”

1. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

2. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

3. Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

4. (tie) Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

4. (tie) Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

6. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

7. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

8. Marcello Hernández, “Saturday Night Live”

9. (tie) Matt Bomer, “Mid-Century Modern”

9. (tie) Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

2. (tie) Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

2. (tie) Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

4. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

5. Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

6. (tie) Eugene Levy, “Only Murders in the Building”

6. (tie) Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

8. Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”



“It’s no fun watching Vice President JD Vance. But Bowen Yang playing Vance on ‘SNL’? Perfection. Yang is always sharp, even when the jokes are dull on NBC’s juggernaut skit show. As for Hollywood’s answer to Oval Office sycophants, Paul W. Downs works wonders as a mealy-mouthed comedy agent in ‘Hacks.’” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

2. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

3. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

4. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

5. Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

6. Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

7. Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows”

8. Ted McGinley, “Shrinking”



“Of all the deserving contenders from ‘Shrinking’ — a list that also includes Damon Wayans Jr., who joined the cast in Season 2 — I’d love to see Ted McGinley get recognized for his laid-back brilliance as Derek.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

2. Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

3. Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

4. Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

5. Matt Bomer, “Mid-Century Modern”

6. Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

7. Marcello Hernández, “Saturday Night Live”

8. Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”



“D-O-M-I-N-G-O is one reason to vote Marcello. Obviously, Hernández has one of the easier lifts in the Domingo sketches , but he’s played quite a few other characters I enjoy, including Grant, one half of the couple you can’t believe are together.”