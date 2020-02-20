Ever been on a date and thought: I’d have more fun talking to a wall?

Netflix’s new matchmaking reality show “Love Is Blind” brings that scenario to life — but with different intentions.

The series begins with 15 single men and 15 single women splitting off into pairs and getting to know each other, one on one, sight unseen: Each is in a “pod” separated by a wall. Think Catholic confessional meets Tinder.

Roughly 10 days later, after much gabbing, those who share a strong connection get engaged and meet for the first time before jetting off for a honeymoon-esque stay in Mexico. If the connection is still thriving — this being reality TV, it won’t be drama-free — the couples then venture back into the real world, where they live together for four weeks, meeting family, friends and pets. If, after all of that, the spark remains, the couples exchange vows and join the ranks of other made-for-television love stories.

The 10-episode series is being released as a three-week event. The first five episodes were released last week; the next four episodes are now available to stream. The finale will air on Feb. 27.

The Times talked with creator and executive producer Chris Coelen about the show that has viewers confused, curious and totally committed.