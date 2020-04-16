Emmy Rossum is perfect as the mysterious ‘80s L.A. icon in ‘Angelyne’ trailer

Angelyne, the bewildering Los Angeles icon, is back — and this time she’s got her own show.

NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock, unveiled a first look late Wednesday at “Angelyne,” starring Emmy Rossum as the titular human Barbie doll who made a name for herself in the 1980s by plastering her own name and face on billboards across Los Angeles.

“I am a bright, pink light here to inspire joy,” the “Shameless” alum says in the trailer, mimicking Angelyne’s signature high-pitched tone.

The teaser follows the platinum-blond bombshell as she charts her own unprecedented path to fame, meeting with marketers and joy-riding down L.A. streets in her hot-pink Corvette. When asked what she’s advertising, she responds simply, “Myself, of course.”

Advertisement

“Why not?” she says of her proto-influencer plan. “Nobody’s ever done it. Why not now?

Rossum and husband Sam Esmail both serve as executive producers on the project, which also features Jefferson Hall, Brian Carpenter, Lukas Gage and Martin Freeman.

“You want to grab people’s attention?” Angelyne says at the end of the sneak peek. “You have to tease.”

Advertisement

“Angelyne” is coming soon to Peacock, which launches nationwide July 15.

More content slated to hit the provider includes an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s 1932 classic “Brave New World,” as well as revivals of “Psych,” “Punky Brewster” and “Saved by the Bell.”