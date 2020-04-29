Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

How accurate is ‘Mrs. America’s’ portrayal of real events? We fact-checked it

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.”
(Pari Dukovic / FX)
By Meredith BlakeStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
1:36 PM
“Mrs. America,” now streaming on Hulu, is a limited series about the decade-long battle over the Equal Rights Amendment and the culture war it helped ignite.

On one side is conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and an army of bread-baking housewives who permanently reshaped the Republican Party. On the other is a group of feminists including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) who fought to enshrine gender equality into the Constitution — but often disagreed about how to realize this shared goal.

Creator Dahvi Waller conducted extensive research into this chapter of history but, like all historical dramas, the series takes some dramatic license. Here’s our episode-by-episode guide to what’s fact and what’s fiction in “Mrs. America”:
