Don’t get it twisted: Kendall Roy’s ‘Succession’ rap is now on Spotify

Check it: HBO has released an official recording of “L to the OG,” Kendall Roy’s infamous rap tribute to his dad from the TV series “Succession.”

The network announced Wednesday that “L to the OG” — featuring vocals by “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and music by composer Nicholas Britell — is now available on major music-streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

“L to the OG” made its hilarious and cringeworthy debut in the second season of the hit HBO drama, which saw typically uptight Kendall let loose in an awkward hip-hop throwdown intended to honor Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) at a ceremony celebrating the tycoon’s 50-year career.

Advertisement

“Bro, don’t get it twisted, I’ve been through hell / But since I stan Dad, I’m alive and well,” Strong raps on the track. “Shaper of views, creator of news / Father of many, paid all his dues.”

Though the passionate performance prompted collective secondhand embarrassment from gala attendees within the show, real-life “Succession” fans can’t seem to get enough of the new single on social media. “Amazing,” “YES” and several fire emojis were among the most popular reactions on Twitter.

A full Season 2 soundtrack from Emmy winner Britell, who also composed music for “Moonlight,” “The Big Short” and the HBO series’ beloved main title theme, arrives on Friday.