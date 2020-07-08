In the latest episode of The Times’ TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” host and staff writer Yvonne Villarreal asks “High Fidelity” and “Dolemite Is My Name” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph if she feels a greater sense of determination in light of demands that Hollywood address its role in reproducing systemic inequality:

It may, but I don’t think it will change anything for me. Like I said before, it’s more of affirmation that I’m like, “OK, cool. There’s something that I was thinking about a year ago is spot on with the times. We’ll see how they digest it.” “They” being the industry. “They” being the execs, the studios that sign off for these projects. But at the end of the day, I have a level of confidence. Like, you know your people. You know who you are, and when you know who you are and where you come from, it’s a polite offer: “I would like to do this with you. If you’re on board, cool. If you’re not, then, OK. Go somewhere else.” You know what I mean? Because it’s kind of like, I’m used to being told no. And rejection.

Listen to the full episode to hear Randolph discuss her movie-watching habits since the pandemic started, her hopes for a Season 2 spotlight episode focused on her "High Fidelity" character and how she stays humble even after scoring a major role.