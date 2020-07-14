Grant Imahara, ‘MythBusters’ host and electronics extraordinaire, dies at 49

Grant Imahara, electrical engineer and TV host of Discovery’s “MythBusters,” has died after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 49.

The Discovery Channel confirmed Imahara’s death in a statement Monday night. “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” it read.

Imahara joined the hit science show “MythBusters” in 2005 as the beloved “geek” of the squad, operating electronics and building robots until he left the program along with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2014. The trio later reunited to host Netflix’s investigative series “White Rabbit Project.”

Advertisement

Belleci, Byron and their fellow “MythBusters” alum Adam Savage all penned tributes to their late friend and colleague, sharing goofy behind-the-scenes photos from their “many adventures.”

“Heartbroken and in shock tonight,” Byron tweeted. “We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real.”

“I just cannot believe it,” Belleci wrote. “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy.”

Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/8zE2afcwSu — Kari Byron (@KariByron) July 14, 2020

I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/HkLYaBK1dw — Tory Belleci (@ToryBelleci) July 14, 2020

“I’m at a loss. No words,” Savage tweeted. “I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Advertisement

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara also lent his talents and electronics expertise to a number of projects behind the camera, working as a visual effects artist for the “Star Wars,” “Matrix,” “Terminator” and “Jurassic Park” franchises, among other films. According to Discovery, he was even one of the “few officially trained operators” for fan-favorite “Star Wars” droid R2-D2.

“We will miss Grant and his enthusiasm for all things engineering,” Discovery said.