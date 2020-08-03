The five TV shows you should be watching this week

Though we set aside our weekly TV recommendations feature to prepare for the Emmy nominations, which were dominated by HBO’s “Watchmen” at the series level and Netflix overall, there’s plenty of new material to keep you glued to the screen — even on a hot summer day.

The most high-profile new release is Beyoncé's Afrocentric visual album “Black Is King” (Disney+), riffing on everything from Nefertiti to “The Lion King” — though one imagines Miss Piggy, on a comeback tour with her fellow felt performers in “Muppets Now” (Disney+), having something to say about that. And Hulu’s catalog now has its own spin on pop music with the British satire “Maxxx,” about an ex-boy bander striking out on his own.

Plus, it’s back to regularly scheduled programming for the Times TV team. Find our usual guide to the five TV shows we’re watching right now below.

