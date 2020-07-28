Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
2020 Emmy nominations: Live updates

A tech rehearsal for a previous Emmys broadcast
Who knows what this year’s Emmy telecast will look like ... but it probably won’t be like this previous version. The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
8 AM
The wait is over! The nominations for the 2020 Emmys are being announced today by actress Leslie Jones, along with fellow presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany. How did your predictions do? Did you beat the experts? Did your favorite shows and performers get their due?

The 72nd Emmy ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (his third time around).

Follow along here for live updates on the nominations as they’re announced.

Be sure to check in with our Buzzmeter panel of experts tomorrow for their predictions on the winners.

