2020 Emmy nominations: Live updates
The wait is over! The nominations for the 2020 Emmys are being announced today by actress Leslie Jones, along with fellow presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany. How did your predictions do? Did you beat the experts? Did your favorite shows and performers get their due?
The 72nd Emmy ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (his third time around).
Follow along here for live updates on the nominations as they’re announced.
The George Floyd protests led to a new round of soul-searching about diversity in Hollywood. Our analysis of recent Emmy nominees shows several problem areas.
