Marge Simpson has something to say to the Trump campaign

Marge Simpson is feeling a little disrespected.

On Friday, the official “The Simpsons” Twitter account posted a video of the blue-haired matriarch responding to a Trump advisor who appeared to try to insult California senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris by comparing her voice to the character’s.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” said Marge, who has been voiced by Julie Kavner on the animated Fox series for 31 seasons. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” she continued. “I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Ellis, a Trump advisor and lawyer, tweeted “Kamala [Harris] sounds like Marge Simpson.” Harris, who was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate Tuesday, has since been the focus of various attacks by President Donald Trump and his allies.

Many “Simpsons” fans noted on Twitter that Ellis’ attack didn’t quite land, considering Marge is a beloved character known for her competence, patience and loyalty to her family. Others were just upset that the character was being dragged into partisan attacks.

“The Simpsons,” which has been noted for its apparent clairvoyance concerning the Trump presidency and other news events in recent years, has not shied away from taking swings at politicians.

In fact, Marge declaring that she is “an ordinary suburban housewife” is itself a jab at Trump, who recently stoked the history of racist opposition to low-income housing projects by tweeting about winning the “suburban housewife” vote before repealing fair housing regulation implemented by President Obama.