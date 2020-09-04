‘Jeopardy!’ will look a little different when it resumes filming with Alex Trebek

As host Alex Trebek gears up to return to a redesigned set, “Jeopardy!” has tapped its all-time champ, Ken Jennings, as a consulting producer.

The 74-time champion and recently dubbed “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. joins the iconic quiz show to present his own video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach and serve as a general ambassador for the show, according to a Thursday statement from producers.

The syndicated game show returns with all-new episodes in its 37th season on Sept. 14. Jennings will make his video-category debut Sept. 15.

“Though I’ve played my last round of ‘Jeopardy!’ as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

Advertisement

This is so exciting for me. See you in a week and a half! https://t.co/mUdOOnEsFA — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 3, 2020

Jennings’ appointment has led to speculation that he’s the heir apparent to longtime host Trebek, who has been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer since 2019.

The 80-year-old Trebek, who’s been the face of the series for 36 years, will remain at his iconic lectern as he continues cancer treatment.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again ‘Jeopardy!’ has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said in the statement. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Advertisement

Trebek has actively fought the disease while the Emmy-winning show was on hiatus because of the pandemic . And during that time, he even wrote a memoir , “The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life.”

The pandemic has also changed the look of the show.

The “Jeopardy!” stage has been upgraded to allow more space between podiums for each of the three contestants. The podiums will also be at a safe distance from Trebek’s lectern. The show, which films in Culver City, has protocols in place in accordance with government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

Advertisement

Casting for Season 37 took place via “Jeopardy!'s” so-called “AnyTime Test,” which allowed potential contestants to audition virtually.