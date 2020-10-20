Dodgers’ win over Atlanta lifts Fox to ratings victory

The Fox and FS1 simulcast of the Dodgers come from behind 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday averaged 9.66 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen on Tuesday.

The audience was the largest for a league championship series game since Oct. 21, 2017, when the Houston Astros’ 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series averaged 9.92 million viewers on FS1.

The game was seventh among prime-time broadcast and cable programs airing between Oct. 12 and Sunday, behind town halls with former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump, three NFL games and Fox’s NFL postgame show.

The Rams’ 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” opposite the Dodger game, averaged 12.60 million viewers, third for the week.

ABC’s two-hour town hall with Biden, “The Vice President and the People,” was the week’s most-watched program, averaging 14.15 million viewers. “Decision 2020: Trump Town Hall,” which aired opposite the first hour of the Biden town hall in most of the nation, was second for the week, averaging a combined 13.494 million viewers on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC.

A week after finishing fourth among the broadcast networks and fifth overall, Fox was the most-watched network thanks in part to its NFL and MLB coverage.

“The Masked Singer” was the most-watched prime-time entertainment program for the third consecutive week, averaging 6.50 million viewers, 13th overall, one spot ahead of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which averaged 6.26 million.

The week’s most-watched program on the major broadcast networks beginning at 10 p.m., the CBS News series, “The FBI Declassified,” which features FBI agents and analysts recounting some of their biggest cases, was 47th for the week, averaging 3.77 million.

“The FBI Declassified” benefited by following CBS’ coverage of the second Tuesday NFL game since 1947, the Tennessee Titans 42-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, which averaged 10.87 million viewers, fifth for the week and first among CBS programs.

CBS was second for the week, averaging 4.91 million, followed by ABC, which averaged 4.55 million, and NBC, which averaged 4.47 million.

CBS was also bolstered by a second prime-time football game, the matchup between second-ranked Alabama and third-ranked Georgia, which averaged 9.611 million viewers, the most for a college football game this season, eighth for the week and first for Saturday prime-time programs.

The week’s most-watched cable program was the Chargers’ 30-27 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” Oct. 12, averaging 11.18 million viewers, fourth for the week.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network for the 38th time in 39 weeks, averaging 4.25 million viewers. MSNBC was second, averaging 2.27 million, and ESPN third, averaging 2.02 million.

