Advertisement
Hollywood Inc.

Dodgers-Yankees World Series scores close to 16 million viewers for Fox, a seven-year high

Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series.
Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series. Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees at Yankees Stadium in New York City Wednesday, October 30 2024.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share via

The World Series matchup of the Dodgers playing the New York Yankees gave Fox an expected ratings boost.

Nielsen data showed the five game series that concluded Wednesday with a Dodgers come-from-behind 7-6 win averaged 15.8 million viewers.

The figure is up 74% over last year’s five-game series when the Texas Rangers topped the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

The Dodgers-Yankees showdown delivered the largest audience for a five-game series since 2015, when an average of 14.5 million viewers watched the Kansas City Royals defeat the New York Mets. It was the most watched series of any length since the Houston Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games in 2017.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon (10) during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Hollywood Inc.

Why sports are returning to free over-the-air TV

As the universe of cable homes gets smaller, teams are turning back to broadcast channels to reach more fans.

Oct. 11, 2023

Fox benefited from having teams in the two largest TV markets. It was also a platform for the game’s two biggest stars, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers and Aaron Judge of the Yankees. Both are the favorites to win the most valuable player award in their respective leagues.

The last time the Dodgers faced the Yankees in the Fall Classic was in 1981. The Dodgers won that series four games to two.

Advertisement

The short series kept Fox from seeing a decisive World Series game seven, which in the past has drawn as many as 40 million viewers. But every game of the 2024 match paced ahead of comparable contests in recent years.

The deciding game on Wednesday averaged 18.6. million viewers nationally. In Los Angeles, the game was watched by 21.1% of TV homes in the market. In New York, the figure was 14.8%.

Game 4, which was the lone win by the Yankees, averaged 16.3 million viewers, the most watched World Series game since 2019.

Advertisement

Game 3 of the Fall Classic went up against an NFL “Monday Night Football” contest on ABC and ESPN. The 13.6 million viewers who watched Fox topped the 13.4 million tuned in for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-16 win over the New York Giants.

More to Read

Hollywood Inc.Entertainment & ArtsSportsBreaking News
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Hollywood Inc.

Advertisement