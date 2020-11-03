A scene from HBO’s “How to With John Wilson.” (Zach Dilgard/HBO)

To say too much about this unpredictable, empathetic and strangely heartbreaking show might diminish its impact, so I’ll keep it simple. In each episode, filmmaker John Wilson combines video shot on the streets of New York City (and elsewhere) with deadpan voice-over to create darkly humorous, surprisingly poignant video essays about subjects such as small talk and scaffolding (yes, scaffolding). “How to With John Wilson.” shares the same off-kilter sensibility as the cult favorite “Nathan for You” (whose star, Nathan Fielder, is an executive producer) but the series also feels like a funnier, more self-aware version of the autobiographical documentaries made by Ross McElwee (“Sherman’s March”).

Alas, only two episodes of “How to With John Wilson” have been released so far, but in lieu of listening to pundits parse exit polls early on Tuesday night I’d recommend watching them both, back to back. The show is almost entirely devoid of politics — except for fleeting glimpses of anti-Trump graffiti on New York City streets — and goes in such unexpected directions it is guaranteed to distract you for a good hour, even on the most consequential election night of our lives. At a time when many of the spontaneous joys of urban life, like eavesdropping on strangers in a bustling coffee shop or striking up a conversation in a cramped elevator, are out of reach, it’s also a portal into the Before Times that might leave you a bit verklempt. (Available on HBO, HBO Max)

—Meredith Blake