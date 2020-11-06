‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley engaged to Dale Moss, confirming months of rumors

It finally happened. A winner was picked, confirming what many already knew.

No, we’re not talking about the presidential election. We’re talking about Thursday’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” the latest “most dramatic moment” in a franchise that trades in TV love, whirlwind romances and shocking decisions.

That’s when star Clare Crawley finally — well, four episodes into the season — selected suitor Dale Moss, who promptly proposed with a massive Neil Lane engagement ring. The couple then departed Season 16 of the ABC dating series, which had been filming over the summer in a pandemic-era bubble near Palm Springs.

Advertisement

The new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, who competed in Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” is stepping in to replace Crawley after months of rampant rumors about the unprecedented shift. ABC confirmed her arrival on Thursday and Adams teased the midseason shake-up during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that night — after Crawley had been evasive about it a few weeks prior.

“It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!” Crawley wrote on Instagram late Thursday, sharing a photo of Moss’ on-camera proposal and confirming their exit.

“Never a point I won’t show up for you @clarecrawley,” Moss added, also celebrating their engagement on his account.

Advertisement

Crawley, a 39-year-old Sacramento-based hair stylist who has unabashedly spoken about her intense desire to be married and have children during her multiple stints in the TV-dating franchise, faced backlash from Bachelor Nation this year for focusing on Moss — a sports consultant from New York — rather than giving the other contestants much of a chance.

“The Bachelorette” star told People magazine on Friday that she knew Moss was her perfect match before they even went on a one-on-one date.

“It was one of those cliché things,” Crawley said. “When you know, you know. Period.”

She also said this has been the happiest time in her life and that “everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him.”

Advertisement

Crawley is no stranger to the pop-culture juggernaut. She first turned up on “The Bachelor” in 2014, when she competed for the affection of bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis and turned into a Bachelor Nation legend.

She later returned for two stints on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and then turned up on the one-off “Bachelor Winter Games” in 2018. She got engaged on the Olympics-themed spin-off, but her relationship with the French Canadian Benoit Beauséjour-Savard didn’t last. She also claimed that she would retire from the franchise because it had done her wrong.

Beauséjour-Savard was among the many to congratulate the couple, writing, “You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two” on Crawley’s Instagram post.

Advertisement

By casting her as the lead when she was 38, “The Bachelorette” made a surprisingly progressive move: Crawley is oldest star to lead the reality show, which she and many fans of the pop-culture juggernaut regarded as an advantage in her quest for love.