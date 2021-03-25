Star inauguration poet Amanda Gorman is Oprah Winfrey’s next high-profile interview

Two national treasures, Oprah Winfrey and Amanda Gorman, have united for a TV event this week in honor of Women’s History Month.

Friday’s episode of “The Oprah Conversation” on Apple TV+ will see the entertainment luminary interview the first national youth poet laureate about her literary inspirations, as well as her powerful poem “The Hill We Climb,” which she delivered at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” Winfrey said in a statement the streaming platform released Thursday. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

During their discussion, Gorman will offer insight into her poetic process and pull the curtain back on the making of her inaugural poem — a hard-copy edition of which will be available to purchase starting Tuesday. The Los Angeles writer and activist made history in January as the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration.

According to Apple, Gorman will also introduce viewers to her mother, as well as “other important women in her life who have encouraged her pursuit of poetry,” and “share her hopes for the future, both personally and for the nation.” (The 23-year-old author, who recently signed with modeling and talent agency IMG, has stated multiple times that she plans to run for president as soon as she’s eligible in 2036.)

Winfrey’s sit-down with Gorman comes weeks after her bombshell conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who opened up about their struggles with the royal family.

Other esteemed guests featured as part of Apple TV+'s “The Oprah Conversation,” include “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” author Emmanuel Acho, “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi, pop sensation Mariah Carey, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and former President Barack Obama, as well as legendary musicians Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton.

Gorman’s installment of “The Oprah Conversation” debuts Friday on Apple TV+.