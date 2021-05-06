Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Lilly Singh ends late-night show, signs TV production deal with Universal

A woman in a red suit pointing finger guns,
Comedian Lilly Singh in “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”
(NBC)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Comedian Lilly Singh‘s stint on the late-night circuit is coming to an end. But she’s just getting started when it comes to TV.

On Thursday, the YouTube star announced that her groundbreaking talk show, “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” will soon wrap for good after two years on NBC.

When the series premiered in 2019, Singh became the first woman in more than 30 years and the first LGBTQ person ever to host a late-night program on a major network.

“Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late night TV,” Singh wrote in a statement. “I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support. ...

“I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying goodbye to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show.”

In addition to saying goodbye to “A Little Late,” the Canadian actress also said hello to a first-look production deal with Universal Television Alternative Studios, as well as a forthcoming “comedy project” for Netflix, executive produced by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and starring Singh.

“I’m excited about bringing even more diversity to screen in an even bigger way,” Singh added in her announcement. “This is just the beginning; I can’t wait to share more with you but this is all I can tease for now. I’m beyond grateful for your support past, present and future.

“And to the Late with Lilly crew, I’m so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late night. We’ve given 21 people their late night debut this season! That’s pretty incredible and it’s been a true honour.”

Singh is leaving the late-night circuit just as Ziwe, another prominent comedian of color, begins her highly anticipated new variety series, “Ziwe,” on Showtime this Sunday.

The final episode of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs June 3 on NBC.

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

