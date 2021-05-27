Rose Byrne, right, and Grace Kelly Quigley in “Physical.” (Illustration by An Amlotte / Los Angeles Times; photo by Jessica Brooks / Apple)

Remember Cindy Crawford’s exercise tape? Rose Byrne’s next role gave her flashbacks

In the new Apple TV+ dramedy “Physical,” set near San Diego in 1981, Rose Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin, a former Berkeley activist turned disillusioned housewife who can hardly tolerate her boorish husband. She is also battling a private but all-consuming eating disorder that seemingly warps her every thought, which we hear in a running voice-over.

Salvation arrives in the form of an aerobics class at the nearby mall. Sheila begins teaching, then decides to make her own workout video, viewing it as an opportunity for both financial gain and personal fulfillment.

“A lot of this is drawn from [series creator Annie Weisman’s] own life, from women in her life, so that was a huge sort of touchstone for me to bring to Sheila,” Byrne told The Times. “It was a combination of those women and the entrepreneurs of that time, like Suzanne Somers. For me, I had Cindy Crawford.” READ MORE >>>