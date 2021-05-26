The 15 best TV shows of the year (so far)

We love a season preview, don’t get us wrong. But when the question you’re asked most frequently is “What should I be watching right now?” looking to the future has its limits. So instead of a calendar of the summer premieres we’re most excited about, we’re changing things up with a list of the best TV shows of 2021 (so far), curated by The Times’ TV team.

From the buzzed-about (“Mare of Easttown,” “WandaVision”) to the under-the-radar (“City of Ghosts,” “The Gloaming”), the 15 titles below are sure to include something for every taste. Read on to find a summer’s worth of TV recommendations to queue up on those nights when you (still) want to stay in.