The Kardashians enlist Andy Cohen for a ‘Housewives'-like reunion special

With “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” coming to a close within hours, there’s already a new promo out for next week’s two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

There are so many things to learn. Whom does Kim owe an apology? How did Khloé know that one beau would cheat again? Has Kris forgiven Caitlyn? And really, when is Scott going to get rid of the bleach-blond hair? (That last one isn’t a Cohen question, but it deserves to be answered.)

It all sounds very “Real Housewives of Calabasas.” Or maybe “Real Housewives of Hidden Hills.” Cohen, the host of all things “Housewives,” appears to be in familiar territory.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are all on hand for the special, fielding Cohen’s queries along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and Scott Disick. Caitlyn Jenner is not. But Kris, we overhear, is a bit nervous about spilling to the notecard-wielding Cohen.

“The false narratives around my family, it’s, like, offensive,” Khloé says in a voice-over in the new preview clip.

So. Much. Drama.

Bravo, Cohen’s home base when he’s not celebrating New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper, shares a corporate parent with the Kardashian-Jenners’ cable channel, E! They’re both under the NBCUniversal umbrella, which makes it simple for the “Watch What Happens Live” host to switch his reality focus for, as the COVID-19 survivor says, “a sit-down 20 seasons in the making.”

But it’s not as if the Bravo star is totally new to the family — or to E! itself.

“I’ll tell you what was a trip,” he told The Times in March, “was walking into Khloé Kardashian’s backyard as they were shooting an episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ And, you know, I’m a producer of the ‘Housewives,’ but the lighting and the production design for ‘The Kardashians’ ... it looks like we’re casually sitting on swings in Khloé's backyard — it was a trip. I loved talking to them... .”

That chat was all part of Cohen’s seven-part E! docuseries “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” which finished last month.

Meanwhile, the “KUWTK” finale — “The End: Part 2,” in case one wasn’t enough — runs Thursday at 8 p.m. Pacific. Then, the Kardashian-Jenner reunion special debuts in the same time slot June 17 and wraps up June 20.

And then maybe, just maybe, “KUWTK” will be finis.