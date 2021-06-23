Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide
The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
This Loki-on-the-run is the one at the center of the TV series, meaning this is a version of the character that has not experienced all the subsequent events that led to his growth and evolution into the franchise’s beloved antihero.
If that sounds a bit complicated, you’re in luck! This episode-by-episode “Loki” guide will break down key MCU references and comic book backstories to help answer your questions. To avoid spoilers, read each explainer after you’ve watched the corresponding episode.
