The 7 guests that explain why ‘The Daily Show’ became a place to make news

Jon Stewart interviews President Obama on "The Daily Show."

Barack Obama has appeared on “The Daily Show” as a senator, a presidential candidate, the U.S. president, and a former president.

“I do worry about the hype — the only person more overhyped than me is you,” he told Stewart in his first appearance, as a senator from Illinois, in November 2005. He’d sit with Stewart six more times — and they weren’t all favorable appearances.

His first visit as president in October 2010, after a tumultuous 18 months in office and with the midterm elections in view, resulted in a peppery three-part interview in which Obama defended his achievements as Stewart expressed his disappointment in the Obama administration over its “timid” legislation on healthcare.

“Jon, I love your show. but this is something where I have a profound disagreement with you,” Obama said, calling Obamacare a crowning achievement of his presidency. “This notion that healthcare was timid — you’ve got 30 million people who are gonna get healthcare because of this.”

Obama’s first appearance under Noah’s tenure came at the end of 2016, in the final days of his presidency. Noah had met Obama at the 39th Kennedy Center Honors just months before and implored Shepherd to try to secure the president as a guest before his term was up.

“I was asked to follow up with my contacts at the White House after that ... and I happened to be in labor at the time, but I continued with the call, and I’m glad I did because we were able to book the interview that day,” Shepherd said. “But I never told the White House team that I was in labor. I felt weird. But we had been trying for so long, I wasn’t going to give up.”

It was Noah’s first remote interview — taking place inside the White House — and would be critical in establishing the host, who was still being measured against Stewart’s imposing shadow.

The two discussed Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, how Obama navigates racism, and the future of Obamacare. The crew was limited because the interview took place in a small room in the West Wing. The show’s editors also worked on site in D.C. for a quick turnaround to get the interview ready for that night’s episode.

“It took much longer than we expected to edit the interview,” Flanz said. “We ended up missing our train and missing all the flights. We wound up staying in D.C. that night because we just got the show on the air, at 11 p.m. We were like, ‘Forget it, we’re not going to drive back.” I slept in the dress I met Obama in.”