Meet the live-action stars of Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Gordon Cormier, left, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu have been cast in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has found its Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko.

After years of fervent anticipation, the streaming giant finally revealed Thursday the four young leads of its live-action reimagining of the seminal animated saga about children with extraordinary elemental abilities who embark on a dangerous quest to save the world.

Gordon Cormier will play 12-year-old Aang, the spunky titular hero and airbending prodigy who has been chosen by legend to restore peace to the universe. Kiawentiio will portray 14-year-old Katara, a powerful and compassionate waterbender who is determined to help Aang fulfill his daunting prophecy.

Television

Ian Ousley has been cast as 16-year-old Sokka, the mischievous and resourceful older brother of Katara who uses his wits and charm to propel Team Avatar through its daring journey. And finally, Dallas Liu will assume the role of 17-year-old Zuko, a vengeful firebending prince on a mission to capture the Avatar and ensure the Fire Nation’s global domination.

In addition to the main cast, Netflix also named “Sleepy Hollow” alum Albert Kim as showrunner of the highly anticipated series. Kim will executive produce alongside Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani have all been tapped to direct episodes of the fantasy drama, while Liang will also serve as co-executive producer.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

