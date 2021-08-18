Advertisement
Share
Television

An ‘Adventure Time’ spinoff, starring Fionna and Cake, is coming to HBO Max

A cartoon cat holding hands with a cartoon woman, standing next to another cartoon person in a grassy field
Key art from the forthcoming HBO Max series “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.”
(HBO Max)
Share

Mathematical!

A fantastical spinoff of the hit animated series “Adventure Time,” starring fan-favorite characters Fionna and Cake, is coming this fall to HBO Max, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” will follow the titular human hero and her talking feline companion on a 10-episode, “multiverse-hopping” journey through the mystical Land of Ooo, accompanied by the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov.

HBO Max’s description for the fantasy program also teases “a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence.”

Advertisement
A scene from Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time." Pictured are Finn the Human voiced by Jeremy Shada and Jake the Dog voiced by John DiMaggio. Episode: Elements Pt. 1: Skyhooks. Credit: Cartoon Network

Television

As ‘Adventure Time’ wraps, a look back at how the series broke barriers and changed the genre

In 2011, dynamic duo Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat made their “Adventure Time” debuts as alternate versions of series protagonists Finn the Human and Jake the Dog in a gender-swapped, parallel universe.

Created by Pendleton Ward, the original “Adventure Time” aired on Cartoon Network for a whopping 10 Seasons from 2010 to 2018. The new series is helmed by Adam Muto, who also co-created HBO Max’s “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” specials with Ward.

During its initial run, “Adventure Time” collected eight primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Peabody Award in 2015.
BMO is in a tight spot in a new "Adventure Time: Distant Lands" special on HBO Max.

Television

‘Adventure Time’s’ magic remains intact in first ‘Distant Lands’ special for HBO Max

The beloved Cartoon Network show “Adventure Time” returns with “BMO,” the first of four “Distant Lands” specials coming to HBO Max.

“‘Adventure Time’ broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be,” said Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”

The fourth and final installment in the “Distant Lands” saga will premiere this fall, along with Muto’s “Fionna and Cake,” produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Television

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement