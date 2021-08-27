All rise for Judge Steve Harvey: ABC orders courtroom reality show starring the comic

Series order in the court!

ABC has tapped Steve Harvey to helm a new courtroom comedy reality series that will see the ubiquitous TV personality deliver verdicts on various cases, including minor claims, major disputes and, of course, family feuds.

The network announced Thursday that the 10-episode primetime program, in development under the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” will premiere next year.

During each hourlong installment, the “Family Feud” host will draw on “his own life experiences and some good old common sense” to settle a range of conflicts between roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more.

As of Thursday, casting is officially underway for the reality show, which is looking for “individuals with humor, heart, and passion ... to plead their case.” Hopefuls must be at least 18 and reside in the United States to apply on the casting website.

In addition to assuming his new role as chief justice of ABC, Harvey will also continue to emcee the network’s “Family Feud” franchise, including the popular spinoff, “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Production on “Judge Steve Harvey,” executive produced by the comedian himself, will take place this October and November.