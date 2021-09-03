Beginning of the end: ‘Insecure’ gets final season release date and teaser
Issa Rae is taking one last look in the mirror before saying goodbye to her smash-hit comedy “Insecure.”
HBO released a teaser trailer Friday for the fifth and final season of its acclaimed series about a young, Black woman navigating work, love and friendship in South Los Angeles.
The first episode of Season 5 will premiere Oct. 24 on HBO — five years after Season 1 found its relatable protagonist disillusioned with her long-term relationship and an unfulfilling job at a predominantly white nonprofit organization.
“Oh, Issa. You were so simple then,” Rae’s character tells herself during one of her signature bathroom pep talks in the Season 5 preview.
“I just wanna be drama-free and happy. I keep fronting everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I’m terrified. So what am I supposed to do now?”
“Insecure” co-star Natasha Rothwell wrote the game-changing capsule episode of the HBO comedy, featuring Issa Rae and Jay Ellis.
A great question, considering the major cliffhanger of a Season 4 finale saw Issa finally reconnect with her former flame, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), only to learn that (spoiler alert!) another woman is pregnant with his child.
“Maybe there’s a little voice in the back of your head that’s telling you that you’re not done,” bathroom-mirror Issa tells real-world Issa in the teaser.
“That’s you,” real Issa fires back. “You’re the voice in the back of my head.”
Co-created and executive produced by Rae, “Insecure” also features the on- and offscreen talents of Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Natasha Rothwell.
Watch the Season 5 preview here.
Season 4 of ‘Insecure’ has been one the best in terms of visuals. Here’s how it created the colorful, cinematic world that brings L.A. to life.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.